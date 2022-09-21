It is no more a secret that some of the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who were recently appointed as members of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign council have backed out in protest.

The PDP bigwigs have at least one common demand made many times to the party's leadership: the immediate resignation of the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

PDP governors are among those with Wike (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

Source: Twitter

Like Governor Nyesom Wike, these politicians, majorly of southern extraction, are claiming that there is imbalance in the party's national structure in terms of top roles given to southern and northern members.

The names of the PDP chieftains who took the decision on Wednesday, September 21, to make a big statement are as follows:

Governor Seyi Makinde Governor Samuel Ortom Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Plateau ex-governor, Jonah Jang Gombe ex-governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo Ekiti ex-governor, Ayo Fayose Ondo ex-governor, Olusegun Mimiko Cross River ex-governor, Donald Duke Chief Bode George Chief Dan Orbih Mohammed Adoke

2023: How karma is hunting Atiku, Wike, Ayu, others in PDP

Meanwhile, many had tagged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as a total failure because of the persistent insecurity and rising inflation, which has made the pockets go dry and subject the bellies to hunger, but karma seemed to be on his side and his party ahead of the general election.

The insecurity and inflation have swept Buhari’s landmark achievements in infrastructure and agriculture under the rug, influencing the retired general’s comment that those who are supposed to talk about his achievements are not doing so.

Can PDP win 2023 presidential election?

The largest opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is meant to seize the opportunity on the ground and hijack the power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), decided to play the tribal game and jeopardised the hope of southerners taking over from Buhari.

The party presented another northern presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to take over from Buhari, on the ground that during the 16 years of the PDP rule, the southerners benefited most, which is 8 years of Olusegun Obasanjo and that 4 years of Goodluck Jonathan.

Source: Legit.ng