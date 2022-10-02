The PDP has intensified efforts to resolve the crisis rocking the party and will be meeting some aggrieved members soon

Vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, who met with the party’s BoT acting chairman, is optimistic that will be largely reconciled

Since its presidential primary which saw Atiku Abubakar emerge as the flagbearer for the 2023 elections, the party has been embroiled in crisis

Governor Wike and some other governors are demanding that the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns before they reconcile with Atiku

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be resolved soon, according to the party's vice-presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, October 1, after a meeting with the acting chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, in Abuja, Okowa said aggrieved members will not destroy the PDP, Premium Times reports.

The Delta state governor said no party leader would work against the party. He stated:

“Governors and other members who are aggrieved are members of the party. I believe that my brothers will all work for the party.

“PDP is home and they belong to that home. They are not going to destroy their home.

PDP to meet aggrieved members

Okowa noted that they will be meeting with aggrieved members of the party in the coming days., The Sun reports. He said:

“I am sure we’ll come to discuss them and in the next few days, we are convinced that will be largely reconciled."

The vice presidential candidate recalled that the party’s leaders were in the southeast on Tuesday, September 27, and they were hosted very well by Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. He described the move as a very positive step forward.

Ugwuanyi is one of those on the side of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, who has been demanding the resignation of the party's national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu. They have distanced themselves from the PDP’s presidential campaign.

