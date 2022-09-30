Earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state attacked his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, noting he is a total failure

In fact, Wike went further stating that the former presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections and the former minister of transportation, cannot enter Aso Rock anymore

Against Wike's statement, Amaechi on Friday took to his Facebook page to share photos of his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari and as well presented his essay for his degree to him

Earlier in August 2022, Former minister of transportation and former presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi bagged a law degree at Baze University.

The former governor of Rivers state received a backlash over his comment against Nyesom Wike's administration, at the funeral of HRH Alabo Graham-Douglas.

Amaechi presents his long essay to President Buhari. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

In fact, Wike warned Amaechi not to speak anymore else he would reveal more things as he called him a total failure, noting he cannot enter Aso Rock anymore.

Against Wike's claim, Amaechi, on Friday, September 30, took to his Facebook page to announce his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former minister noted that he has presented his LLB long essay to Buhari as he shared photos of the development, Rivers Mirror confirmed.

His Facebook statement reads:

"I went to present my essay for my LLB Degree."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of the APC chieftain and reacted to the development.

Elder Mallam Rabiu wrote:

"Congratulations Boss.

"Godspeed my Leader ."

Rotimi Data Mining noted:

"Congratulations, the best minister ever."

Kiikpoye Karibo said:

"Congratulations my able leader, God continue to flourish you!

Nweke De-Godson maintained:

"Congratulations Sir, you are indeed towing the right path."

Ben Nabhel Victor stated:

"Congratulations Sir, you're a good man."

