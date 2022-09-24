The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, September 23, released the list of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council.

After weeks of anxiety and postponements, the list was released in Abuja on Friday by James Faleke, the secretary of the presidential campaign council.

The names of some notable APC chieftains are missing in Tinubu's campaign concil

In the statement seen by Punch, Faleke said:

“We are pleased to announce the nominees of the leadership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as per enclosed. All nominees are kindly advised to pick their appointment letters from the undersigned on Monday, 26th September, 2022 at 12noon.

“The venue is Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on Plot 781, Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Area Abuja. All other members will be contacted by the leaders of their respective directorates.”

Surprisingly, the names of notable APC chieftains are nowhere to be found in the 422-man list.

Those not included in the lists are as follows:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Yakubu Dogara Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (ex-minister of state for education) Adebayo Shittu (the chairman of Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima Coalition for Good Governance)

Among those who made the list are Rotimi Amaechi, Minister Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Simon Lalong, Adams Oshiomhole, and Bayo Onanuga.

The full list of names in the council is given below:

Osinbajo missing in the list

Shittu missing in the list

Oshiomhole in the list

Governor Lalong in the list

Amaechi in the list

