Earlier, former Vice President and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he would actualise the Igbo presidency if elected in 2023

Reacting, Ohanaeze Ndigbo maintained that Atiku's statement is mischievous and diversionary, as it declared support for Peter Obi's presidency

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze urged all patriotic Nigerians to Obediently keep faith with Peter Obi based on his 3Cs, not based on ethnicity

On Thursday, September 29, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, reacted to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar's statement, claiming that his presidency would be a stepping-stone for Igbo Presidency,

The group described his claim as laughable and diversionary, The Guardian reported.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo says Atiku’s Igbo presidency statement is laughable and mischievous. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku had, a few days ago in Enugu, where he met party stakeholders from the zone, noted that Igbo Presidency would come from him being president of the country, Vanguard reported.

But, Ohanaeze, in a statement in Abakaliki, through its secretary general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, queried how Atiku can claim to be a stepping stone to a futuristic Igbo Presidency when Nigerians, united across ethno-religious lines, overwhelmingly support Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, for the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He maintained that all polls conducted, so far, show that Obi is cruising to victory, not as an Igbo presidential candidate, but as the real unifier of all the zones that make up the country.”

Atiku criticises IPOB's sit-at-home, outlines plans to end Biafra agitation in southeast

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, September 27, assured that his administration if elected into power will end the growing Biafra agitation in the southeast.

Speaking during his visit to the southeast region, the former vice president said that the continued agitation by some select groups in the southeast region is spiked by feelings of marginalisation which can be tackled effectively.

Meanwhile, his agenda for the people are focused on rescuing Nigeria from all the challenges bedevilling the nation.

Powerful northern governor drops bombshell, reveals saboteurs in Buhari’s government

In another development, the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that most of the statistics given by the NBS are mostly not correct.

Bello, who is also the national youths co-ordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari did not rejig the agency on resumption to office.

The APC governor spoke on the background of recent statistics of unemployment, mass migration of medical practitioners, and Nigeria's debt, adding that there are saboteurs in Buhari's administration.

Source: Legit.ng