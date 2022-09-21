The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that most of the statistics given by the NBS are mostly not correct

Bello, who is also the national youths co-ordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari did not rejig the agency on resumption to office

The APC governor spoke on the background of recent statistics of unemployment, mass migration of medical practitioners, and Nigeria's debt, adding that there are saboteurs in Buhari's administration

Lokoja, Kogi - Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has disclosed that some people and agencies are sabotaging the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello, who is also the national youth co-ordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, made this known on Wednesday, September 21, Daily Trust reported.

Bello reveals saboteurs in Buhari's government Photo Credit: Femi Adesina, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

The governor spoke with Arise TV on the preparedness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the official opening for political campaigns for the 2023 presidential election.

Who are the saboteurs in Buhari's government?

Speaking on Nigeria’s debt ratio, unemployment and the mass migration of medical workers under the administration of President Buhari, as disclosed by the national bureau of statistics, the governor said the statistics are questionable because the president never rejigs the NBS.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Most times we question and query the statistics because I am most affected sometimes. For instance, the NBS or in the media or out there, people used to say that Kogi State is owing salaries or not paying salaries.

“Even an elite once put it on his Facebook post that I was owing salaries of 18 or 12 months. And that person is supposed to be a credible leader in his own right. And within a few hours, he had to put down that information. So, there are information out there that are misleading.

Powerful northern governor reveals who will control Tinubu’s administration if elected

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has disclosed that the administration of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will be dominated by the youth if elected

The governor hinted that Tinubu would only provide the expertise and experience, but the youths will determine and run the affairs of the government

The north central governor has just been appointed as the national youth coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign council

Source: Legit.ng