Three members of the Peoples Democratic Party's National Working Committee have returned an accumulated N122.4 million sent to their bank accounts

The party officials said the monies were sent to their account without any form of description or information by the party

According to the officials, the payment has become a subject of media stories and carried out with bad intentions by them

Days after the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, made strong allegations against the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyiorchia Ayu, some members of the party have returned monies mysteriously paid into their bank accounts.

The Nation reports that four members of the National Working Committee of the PDP returned a mysterious N122.4 million which was paid into their accounts.

N122.4 million mysteriously paid into four PDP officials' accounts have been returned to the party. Photo: Iyiorchia Ayu

Source: Twitter

The committee members confirmed that the funds were paid into their various accounts by the leadership of the opposition party.

The key officers of the PDP who returned the money to the party are the deputy national chairman (south) Taofeek Arapaja; the national vice chairman (south), Dan Orbih; the national vice chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo and the national women leader, Stella Affah-Attoe

Details showed that Arapaja received N36 million transferred into his bank account while Orbih and Effah-Attoe got N28.8 million each.

The Punch reports that the fund is part of the over N10 billion gathered by the PDP from nomination fees paid by the aspirants for various elective positions in the 2023 elections.

In a letter addressed to the national chairman of the PDP, Orbih said he was only notified of the payment by his bank with any description.

The letter dated Thursday, September 29, added that his attention has been drawn to a story trending in the media about monies shared among PDP officials.

Orbih's letter read in part:

“To my shock and surprise, it has been confirmed to me by my bank that the sum of N28, 800,000. (Twenty-eight million eight hundred thousand Naira) has been credited to my account by the party. I hereby notify you of my decision to pay back the money to the party’s account.

“Kindly confirm receipt of Zenith Bank Manager’s cheques of: N10,000,000, N10,000,000, N8,800,000 TOTAL = N28,800,000 to the Party’s account. A/C: 1000095003, Globus Bank PLC."

In his own letter, Adagunodo said:

“Please be informed that the said payment has become a subject of media story and carried with bad intention by them."

