More details are emerging from the northern bishops’ recent meeting with APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The bishops were said to have received 'transport money' which irked many of their followers and associates in northern Nigeria

One of the bishops who attended the meeting, however, noted that beyond money, other important things were discussed with Tinubu at the Abuja meeting

Bauchi - Reverend Danjuma Byang, a member of delegation of the northern Pentecostal Bishops that met with All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently, has expressed his regrets for being part of the gathering.

The Guardian newspaper reports that the cleric posted the remorse in a WhatsApp group, ‘Blunt Truth’, where he explained what transpired at the meeting.

Tinubu's meeting with some northern bishops is now a subject of controversy. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The northern bishops had been accused of receiving millions in naira as ‘transport money’ and branded souvenirs from Tinubu at the meeting.

But Byang, who confirmed his attendance, explained that the religious leaders visited the politician to table their grievances with northern governments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“Yes, I attended the meeting and wrote a short report of it. I am surprised that the only thing they read there is the transport money I said I collected.”

Okowa blasts APC, says ruling party not ready for election

Meanwhile, vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, September 29 declared that the ruling APC was not ready for the 2023 elections

Daily Sun newspaper reports that Senator Okowa made the comment at the inaugural meeting of the PDP campaign council in Abuja.

APC to expand presidential campaign council list to accommodate aggrieved chieftains

In a related development, Tinubu is said to have concluded plans to include an additional 2,000 members in the newly constituted presidential campaign council of the APC.

The move was aimed at pacifying APC National Working Committee members and state governors who were dissatisfied with the 422-member campaign council.

The list of members released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, in Abuja, was said to have angered many of the party's chieftains.

Source: Legit.ng