The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said that he has done so well for his people in such a way he will not be worried about living among them in the state.

Speaking on Friday, September 23, during a live media chat with some journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers state's capital city, the governor said even with his position, he never used to sleep in the Federal Capital Territory like most of his colleagues.

Wike has assured the people of Rivers that he would continue to live in the state after his tenure as governor. Photo: Rivers state government

Governor Wike said that there must be something fundamentally wrong with governors who serve in their state and relocate to another place after their tenure.

His words:

"I'm leaving office. I am happy with what I have done as a governor in Rivers state and I am sure my people in Rivers are happy with what I have done.

"I will live in Rivers state after leaving the government not running to Abuja.

"This brings me to my point, after your tenure, if you relocate to another governor's state instead of staying in the state which you served then something is missing. It is a dent in your tenure."

