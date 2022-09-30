About 4 PDP national working committee members have returned over N120 million allegedly sent to their account, which was later tagged as stipends for house rent

The members alleged that they got a strange alert after having an issue with the party on missing N10 billion that was realized during the party primaries

The committee members alleged that the N10bn has deflected to N1bn within the shortest period of time, and no one has given an account of how the money got deflected

No less than 24 hours that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) launched its campaign, the crisis rocking the party escalated.

This is as some members of the Party’s national working committee (NWC) returned (122.4) million stipends paid into their accounts for “house rent”, The Nation reported

Why did PDP NWC members return millions sent to their accounts?

Some members of the NWC have alleged that the strange alerts came after they had issues with the party concerning a missing N10 billion realized from the nomination fees during the party’s primaries.

They alleged that the N10 billion have been depleted to N1 billion in uncertain circumstances, which led to the tension in the NWC.

Those who have so far returned the said stipends are listed below:

Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja: He is the deputy national chairman, south. He has returned N36 million.

Olasoji Adegunodo: He is the national vice chairman of the party Southwest. He has returned N28.8 million.

Professor Stella Effah-Attoe: She is the national women leader of the party. She has returned N28.8 million.

Chief Dan Orbih: He is the national vice chairman, South-South. He has also returned N28.8 million.

