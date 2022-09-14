The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party will leave Nigeria for Europe on Wednesday, September 14

Iyiorchia Ayu has also handed over leadership of the party to the deputy national chairman of the PDP

The spokesperson for the PDP scribe said Ayu is expected to return to the country by the end of the month

Amid the growing crisis between key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the national chairman of the party, Iyiorchia Ayu is set to depart Nigeria for Europe on Wednesday, September 14.

Ayu's plan was made public a few weeks after the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and his supporters called for his resignation in order to end the brewing crisis between the governor and the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate.

However, many leaders including the Atiku Abubakar team have said that Ayu's resignation will jeopardise the PDP's chances of winning the forthcoming election.

Ayu hands over leadership to the deputy

Daily Trust reports that Ayu handed over to the deputy chairman of the party, Umar Damagun on Tuesday, September 13.

Speaking on the national chairman's planned trip, his special adviser on media and communications Simon Imobo-Tswam said Ayu will be out of Nigeria until the end of the month.

While Simon did not explicitly give details of Ayu's trip, there seem to be concerns among members of the PDP as the party is expected to unveil its campaign council ahead of September 28, 2022, the kick-off date of the campaign.

This means that the national chairman might be away when the PDP will announce its campaign council and also commence activities that will lead to the 2023 campaign.

