Nigeria will be celebrating its 62nd independence anniversary on Saturday, October 1, and the PDP sent a message to the nation

Ahead of the annual event, the opposition party has advised Nigerians to be hopeful in the country as all would soon be well, in the days to come

This message was contained in a statement signed and issued by the party's publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has while congratulating Nigerians on the 62nd Independence Anniversary urged all not to lose hope in the country as the “misrule of the vicious, All Progressives Congress (APC) would soon come to an end.“

The party made this statement in an Independence Day message signed by the national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday, September 30, Vanguard reported.

PDP tells Nigerians to be hopeful while noting the misrule of the APC would soon be over. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

He said:

“It is regrettable and heartrending that Nigerians are celebrating yet another Independence Anniversary under palpable bondage and harrowing stranglehold of the suppressive, coldhearted, insensitive and inhumane APC which relishes in inflicting pain and anguish on the citizens.

“In spite of the above, the PDP salutes the resilience of the Nigerians people in their “never say die” spirit which is further emboldened in their determination to return the PDP to power in 2023."

PDP sends a message to Buhari

He affirmed thus:

“The PDP, therefore, calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the remaining period of his administration to ensure and guarantee peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 general elections.

“The PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a Happy Independence Anniversary.”

