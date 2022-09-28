The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation has said that he is in talks with the leadership of the key opposition parties over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC

Babachir Lawal and Yakubu Digara a former speaker of the House of Representatives had earlier registered their grievance over the choice of Kashim Shettima as Bola Tinubu's running mate

According to the ex-SGF, they (he and Dogara) are open to discussions with other parties over the alleged injustice meted out to some APC members who are Christians

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The crisis generated within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the flagging of its Muslim-Muslim ticket appears to contribute to party members making anti-party moves.

The Punch reports that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and an ex-speaker of the House of Representatives might be close to leaving the APC over the party's plan to go ahead with Kashim Shettima as Bola Tinubu's running mate despite both being of the same religion.

Lawal said that some aggrieved members of the APC are in talks with the leadership of PDP, Labour Party and other oppositions. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima

Source: UGC

Lawal and Yakubu Dogara have continued to publicly speak against the decision of the APC to allow the party's 2023 presidential candidate to nominate Shettima as his running mate.

Both the ex-SGF and the former speaker had described the action of the party as being the will of Christians in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, their grievance appeared to take a fresh turn when Lawal disclosed that they (he and Dogara) are open to other parties that might be willing to receive them.

The former SGF noted that they were only kicking against the same ticket by APC for justice to all and nothing personal.

While stating that the decision to leave the ruling party has not been made yet, Lawal said they were already talking with people within PDP, Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

His words:

"What we are doing is for the sake of Nigeria. Of the 18 political parties in the country, we are talking to the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

"It is only the APC that has rejected us; the other 17 parties have not. So, those three are in the foreground of our discussion for now, but no decision has been taken.

“We are open to listening to parties that are receptive to us. You know, some people are friendlier than others. Whatever the outcome, we will let you know but to tell the truth, we are in talks."

APC presidential campaign list: Alliance commend Tinubu over Bello's choice as council's youth coordinator

Meanwhile, the National Youth Alliance had thrown their weight behind Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress over the appointment of Governor Yahaya Bello as the youth coordinator for the 2023 presidential campaign council.

NYA president confirmed that the governor of Kogi state is already prepared to take up the job which has been handed to him.

According to the president, Tinubu has again shown that he is the national leader of the party with great affection for the youths.

2023 election: You cannot engage in campaign of hate', MNT warns Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, others

In other news, politicians across the country have been warned against spewing hate and engaging in campaigns of calumny.

The call was made by the president of the Movement for Nigeria's Transformation (MNT), Edward Ogba.

According to Ogba, MNT is determined to promote unity, peace and progress in Nigeria in order to achieve the desired development.

Source: Legit.ng