Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Friday, September 30, apologised to Nigerians over the persisting economic hardship faced across the country since the administration of her husband, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch reports that Aisha made the apology while speaking at the 62nd Independence Day Special Juma’at prayer and Public Lecture themed ‘Shura: The Islamic Foundation of True Democracy’ at the National Mosque Conference Hall in Abuja.

She noted that while the present administration has not been a perfect one, there is a need for all, including traditional and religious leaders to work together for a better Nigeria.

All Nigerians must work together to end the hardship

The First Lady also called on Nigerians across the country to pray for a successful election and transition programme as the Buhari-led administration is making its exit from office.

Her words:

“The regime might not have been a perfect one, but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general. We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, it is also noticeable that our Naira is being evaluated and the foreign exchange rate has affected our economy causing a lot of hardship and difficulties in terms of education, health and other day-to-day activities of our citizens.”

