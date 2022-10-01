Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has called on Nigerians to use the opportunity of the Independence Anniversary to pray for unity, peace, and stability.

In his message to mark the 62nd Anniversary of Nigeria's independence on Saturday, October 1 the lawmaker also commended Nigerians for their resilience and faith in unity and brotherhood.

Senator Wamakko was a former elected governor of Sokoto State, Nigeria in April 2007, representing the People's Democratic Party (PDP). Photo: Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko

While appreciating the enormity of social, political, and economic challenges confronting the nation, the lawmaker said "hope is not lost because tough times never last but tough people do".

He notes that unlike what obtains in many parts of the African continent, Nigerians' strength in adversity is a unique strength that should be sustained" while urging youth to partake actively in politics as a form of strategic mentoring of young ones who would take responsibility of leadership tomorrow.

He then advised the political class to uphold the spirit of issue-based politics in 2023 and beyond, saying "the nation's democratic system has come a long way and it's a thing of pride for us as citizens".

