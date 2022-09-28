A former APC national youth leader aspirant, Ahmad Abba Dangata, has predicted that Governor Wike and his team will work for Tinubu

Dangata said this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng as Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general election

The young APC chieftain also spoke on the chances of Atiku and Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential poll

Kano, Nigeria - As the internal crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lingers, the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state recently pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign council.

Though Governor Wike, the leader of the camp, has said he won’t leave the PDP, there are speculations that the Rivers state governor and his allies may work for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, or the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.

Amid the growing speculations, Legit.ng speaks with Ahmad Abba Dangata, a former APC national youth leader aspirant who shared his thoughts on the development and other issues revolving around his party.

Why Wike and his team may work for Tinubu

Asked if Governor Wike and his camp will back Tinubu after withdrawing from Atiku’s campaign, Dangata said:

“Yes, I think Wike and his team can back to Tinubu.”

The Kano state-born young APC chieftain said Governor Wike and his team believe in “qualified candidate and strategist leader”, adding that “Tinubu has all these qualities.”

“So I think very soon Wike and his team will join Tinubu,” Dangata said.

Atiku can’t win, even with Wike’s support

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is one of the strong contenders for the 2023 presidential election.

Many also believe that he stands a stronger chance if he is able to bring Governor Wike and his team back to his side.

However, Dangata said the APC flag bearer will defeat Atiku even if the PDP candidate eventually gets the support of Governor Wike and his allies.

“With or without Wike's support, Atiku can't go anywhere. He can't even win his zone northeast or Nigeria in general.

“In the current situation, Nigeria and Nigerians need a person like Tinubu. And Nigerians already decided to vote for Tinubu.”

Peter Obi is not yet popular in the north

In a previous conversation with Legit.ng, Dangata said the popularity of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is limited to the south-south and social media.

He said the LP flag bearer may not even get a single vote from the northern region.

However, many, especially Obi supporters, believe that he is already gaining ground in the north.

For instance, apart from the recent impressive one-million March by his supporters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Obi also visited the Emir of Kano HRM Aminu Ado Bayero on Saturday, September 24.

The March and the visitation notwithstanding, Dangata insisted that Obi is “not yet popular in the North”.

“Yes, Obi visited Kano recently. But despite, the visitation and the March but he's not yet popular in the North. Even in Kano where he visited recently, only a few people knew that Obi visited Kano. And there was no signs or symbol of his arrival,” he told Legit.ng.

Peter Obi can never defeat Tinubu in Lagos

APC’s flag bearer, Tinubu, is from Lagos and served as the state’s governor for eight years (1999 to 2007). Hence, he’s expected to get overwhelming votes from the nation’s economic nerve centre.

However, Lagos, being Nigeria’s most cosmopolitan city with millions of youths, there is also the belief that Obi’s support base is very strong there.

Legit.ng asked Dangata if he was afraid Obi can do the unbelievable and defeat Tinubu in the state.

His response:

“Obi can never defeat Tinubu in Lagos. Even in his state Anambra, Tinubu will surely defeat Obi.

“Because, Tinubu is a great leader, strategist, experienced and competent leader. The proof is the excellent performance he recorded when he was a governor of Lagos state.”

The APC presidential campaign council: what next

Campaigns for the 2023 general election started officially on Wednesday, September 28. However, the APC is yet to start as it recently postponed the kick-off.

There are speculations that the postponement was a result of the crisis emanating from the composition of the campaign council.

To wrap up the conversation, Legit.ng asked Dangata if he was one of those allegedly not satisfied with the members appointed for the APC presidential campaign council.

“I'm fully satisfied with the list because they appointed people based on merit. And they involved young people like APC zonal youth leader (Northwest), Hon Abdulhamid Umar Mohd Oscar, Bashir Ahmed, Bar. Ismael and many more.”

2023: I will campaign in every part of Nigeria, says Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu on Wednesday, September 28, said he will take his campaign to every part of Nigeria.

Speculations have intensified in recent months over Tinubu’s physical health ahead of a demanding campaign schedule.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the former Lagos state governor said he plans to take his presidential message to every part of the country.

Source: Legit.ng