Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike says he is committed to achieving peace within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Rivers state governor spoke after meeting with members of the party’s Board of Trustees at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, Channels TV reported.

Governor Wike Speaks after Meeting with PDP BoT.

Source: Facebook

“The most important thing is to have peace,” Wike said.

“The house is united. I am hopeful we will resolve the issues, because I am alive.

“Only those who are alive are hopeful. We have said repeatedly that we will not leave the party. We believe the internal issues will be resolved.”

PDP crisis: Progress has been made - Wabara

Acting Chairman of the BoT, Adolphus Wabara, also hinted that progress had been made at the talks.

“We have not concluded,” Wabara said. “Making peace is difficult. But we have heard from his side. The family remains one. We shall achieve peace very soon.”

Wike and his allies had on September 20 announced their withdrawal from the presidential campaign council of Atiku Abubakar.

They were also absent from the inauguration of Atiku’s campaign council on September 28, 2022 as they argued that northerners should not occupy the two top positions of the party.

For months, Wike and his allies have called for the resignation of PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, after Atiku defeated the Rivers State governor at the PDP primary in May and emerged the presidential candidate of the party.

Wike and his loyalists have argued that northerners cannot hold the two most important posts in the main opposition party.

Ayu had in October 2021 allegedly said he would vacate the chairmanship seat if the region produces the PDP presidential candidate.

However, the chairman has declined to resign, insisting he will complete his four-year tenure.

Source: Legit.ng