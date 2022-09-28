Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed what he would do in the coming months as the campaign kick starts today

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the APC flagbearer noted that he would take his campaign to the next level and seek support in every part of Nigeria

Meanwhile, the health of the former governor of Lagos state top the discussions on the lips of Nigerians in the polity in recent days as Tinubu maintained he is fit for the job, mentally, physically and in all ramifications, come 2023

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, September 28, said he will take his campaign to every part of Nigeria, Channels TV reported.

Speculations have intensified in recent months over Tinubu’s physical health ahead of a demanding campaign schedule.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the former Lagos state governor said he plans to take his presidential message to every part of the country.

Bola Tinubu said he will take his campaign to every part of Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialBAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu on his official Twitter page wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Today marks the official commencement of 2023 presidential election campaign activities across this country.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me and HE Senator Kashim Shettima on this exciting and important journey as we set our shared vision of Renewed Hope for the people of our dear country, Nigeria.”

Nigerians cannot get it wrong in 2023, Tinubu said

Tinubu noted that the nation “stands at a threshold of history” and that Nigerians “cannot afford to get this wrong.”

He said citizens must learn “from the mistakes of the past”.

Tinubu affirmed:

“I am prepared and ready, with my running mate, to provide the leadership that will inspire out country to greater glory with new thinking, innovative ideas and vision.”

2023 election: Peter Obi a huge threat to PDP - Fani-Kayode

In another development, Femi Fani-Kayode has predicted the Labour Party to topple the PDP in the 2023 election.

The outspoken Fani-Kayode via a social media post said the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi is fast becoming a political force.

He, however, stated that Obi's prominence cannot override the might of the ruling party APC and its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2023 presidency: EIU predicts Tinubu's victory

In another related development, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) predicted victory for Tinubu.

Tinubu's choice of Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state and a fellow Muslim, as his running mate has continued to generate controversy in the APC and across Nigeria.

However, the EIU said it does not appear that the same-faith ticket would affect the chances of the former Lagos state governor in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng