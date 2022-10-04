PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Al-Makura said none of the presidential candidates for the February 25, 2022 poll was a match for the Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Al-Makura listed Tinubu’s achievements as Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2007, his roles in the restoration of democracy in the country and human capital development as qualities that make him tower above his rivals.

He also said the APC candidate had taken after Nigeria’s First Republic leaders, including Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe, who, he said, were mentors of men.

The former governor spoke yesterday with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), shortly after Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi flayed those querying Tinubu’s state of health.

“A man that has life does not need to show any proof. Asiwaju has life and he doesn’t need to show any proof. Everyone can see that he has life,” Umahi said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Al-Makura, an APC senator representing Nasarawa South, said he believes strongly that a combination of Tinubu and Kashim Shettima would put Nigeria on the path of progress and development.

His words: “Take the pairs of all the political parties’ presidential candidates and their running mates. You cannot find any of them that can come close to the combination of Tinubu and Shettima.

“Take them one by one and compare them with any of the two pairs in other parties. You won’t go far before you realise that it is not a contest.

“Take Tinubu and what he has done in Lagos State and the country physically, politically, socially, culturally, and economically, I do not see any presidential candidate that can match his competence, achievements, and vision.”

The former governor added that in terms of defence of democracy, none among 17 other candidates can be described as defender of Nigeria’s democracy than Tinubu.

Al-Makura recalled that “in the course of trying to defend Nigeria’s democracy, Tinubu had to flee the country,” adding that “Tinubu and others stood their guns to ensure that democracy was rooted in the country.

The lawmaker added: “How many brave Nigerians could do what Tinubu has done to this country way back in 1993? He sacrificed his time and comfort for the sake of democracy.

“For that alone, he has no equal among the presidential candidates. Take infrastructural development and transformation of Lagos. This man with his vision and ideas made Lagos a centre of excellence.

