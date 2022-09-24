FCT, Abuja - A video has surfaced showing a newlywed couple joining a Peter Obi street rally in Abuja.

Obi, who is running for president in 2023 under the Labour Party (LP), has been garnering momentum both on social media and at the grassroots.

Video Emerges as Newly-Wedded Couple Join Peter Obi Street Rally in Abuja

The former Anambra state governor’s supporters put together a one-million-person march in solidarity.

Under the aegis of the “Obedient Movement”, they marched on Saturday in their numbers across Abuja.

Spotted among the crowd were a newlywed man and his bride who, holding hands, took to the streets for the walk.

A video of them both has since gone viral on social media, with many Nigerians commending their enthusiasm.

So far, Obi’s supporters have put together rallies in Abia, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Jos, Niger, and Ebonyi.

According to them, the former Anambra governor is the best candidate to lead the country.

Obi is contesting against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), among others.

Political party campaigns are expected to start officially on September 28.

Source: Legit.ng