Reports that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has plans to leave the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has been debunked

This was disclosed by the governor himself, who said that he was going to remain in the PDP with his supporters

Wike also accused some key leaders of the PDP of dumping the party in 2015, when they were most needed

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said that neither himself nor any member of his supporters' group will leave the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nation reports that Wike said he would remain in PDP to fight for the preservation of the party and the enthronement of unity, inclusivity, equity and peace among members of the opposition.

Governor Wike has said that he will remain in the PDP and fight for unity and a just cause. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a meeting with political stakeholders on Thursday, September 22, the Rivers state governor said he will use his media chat, expected to take place on Friday, September 23, to reveal some shocking details and activities of key members of the PDP.

According to him, Nigerians would be left to make informed decisions about some of the happenings in the country's political ecosystem.

His words:

“One thing I have always told people is if anybody is thinking, doing anything to think that we will leave PDP, foul.

"We will do the fight in the party. We are not like them, when in 2014 they walked out from Eagle Square. They’ve forgotten, they walked out and joined APC. Is it not correct?"

Noting that some politicians who have taken centre stage within the PDP currently had earlier abandoned the party when it was not favourable for them.

He asked:

"Did they remain to fight inside the party?

"But we remained, they ran away. Now, there is a fight in the party, we will not run. We will fight it in this party. Those who run away from fight are weak people.

"We will not. So everybody should know this is the state where we are. So that nobody tells you all kind of stories.”

Source: Legit.ng