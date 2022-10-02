Daniel Bwala says the recent processions in Lagos by Labour Party supporters has shown that Peter Obi, will split the votes of Bola Tinubu

Bwala, a spokesman for PDP's Atiku Abubakar, says the scenario will pave the way for his principal to win the 2023 presidential contest

Obi's supporters took over major roads in the Nigerian commercial capital on a day the country was celebrating its independence

Twitter - A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has said Saturday’s rally in Lagos by Labour Party supporters has shown that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the party, will split the votes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala said this will ensure the victory of Atiku in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Bwala says Peter Obi's inroads into the southwest will pave the way for Atiku to win the presidential contest. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

Commenting on the march in Lagos, Bwala tweeted:

“They kept saying Peter Obi would steal the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) votes until they saw the Obidient Lagos rally, then they realized Peter Obi is on a mission to plunder Emilokan’s southwest votes. Obi’s voters are all over the south west, cities, towns and villages.”

He also said the outcome of the Kaduna rally shows the decline of the ruling party and the popularity of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

His words:

“The crowd at Peter Obi's rally in Kaduna despite Governor El-Rufai suggests the decline of the APC in that state. This is even Labour, not PDP, Obi not Atiku. The Electoral Act amendment has de-mystified governors.

“If 2015 APC victory does not humble APC, the 2023 APC defeat would humiliate them.

“That’s all you need to hear from your hero to know Atiku is a leader and a boss. He believes in the Ndi Igbos. He made Peter Obi famous and has said in Enugu this week that after his presidency he will ensure the actualization of the Igbo presidency. Vote the real deal.

“Happy Independence Day. We know many families would be wondering whether there is anything to celebrate; yes there is, we are alive and together as a nation and with a choice to decide our future next year when we go to the polls.

“By God’s grace, the next Independence celebration, you would have a cause to celebrate because you would see Nigeria on a proper path to economic recovery, job creation and a united and strong people when Atiku takes the leadership of the country.”

2023: Atiku/Okowa campaign focused on rescue Nigeria project, says Daniel Bwala

Recall that Bwala had described as a distraction to the PDP campaign efforts, a statement credited to a party chieftain, calling for the resignation of PDP’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, reiterating it is focused on rescuing Nigeria project.

Reports in the media alleged that Chief Chinemerem Madu, a PDP chieftain, had issued a press statement calling for the resignation of the party chairman in wake of the crisis bedevilling the party.

In a statement signed on Wednesday, September 28 by Bwala and sent to Legit.ng, he accused the party chieftain of attempting to destabilize the party.

Atiku makes more appointments ahead of 2023 campaign

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar made key appointments to the party's presidential campaign team recently.

The appointments by Atiku include special advisers aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team.

The appointees include former Senate president, Bukola Saraki as special envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim as special adviser.

Source: Legit.ng