Nigerians have been urged to vote wisely in the forthcoming elections, but most importantly vote for a candidate who has the best interest of the people at heart

In fact, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that politicians would bring about damage to the nation's system if religious leaders does not intervene

The elder statesman has warned religious leaders in the country not to allow politicians with no fear of God to wreck Nigeria

Ogun state, Abeokuta - On Wednesday, September 28, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, said politicians will wreck Nigeria if religious leaders do not intervene.

Obasanjo made this disclosure at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, paid him a courtesy visit, The Punch reported.

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo urged religious leaders in the country not to allow politicians to wreck Nigeria. Photo credit: Kehinde Akinyemi

Source: Facebook

Obasanjo tasks religious leaders

Obasanjo warned that if politicians with no fear of God are allowed to have their way, the entire country would regret it, as the 2023 elections may either make or mar Nigeria.

He, therefore, appealed to religious leaders in the country to stop bad politicians from destroying the country, Channels TV report added.

Obasanjo, further requested that Nigerian politicians should be made more responsible by the country’s religious leaders.

He said:

“In the next election, if we do not watch it, it may mbolaake or break Nigeria. And I pray that it will make Nigeria.”

He however commended the CAN President for his remark and said the Sultan of Sokoto had spoken about Okoh to him personally.”

