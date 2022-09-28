Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu have nothing new to offer Nigeria if any of them become the next president

This was the projection of Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Tuesday, September 27

Kachikwu, who said he cannot join forces with any of the named politicians, noted that he wants to bring real, positive change to the country

Peter Obi (Labour Party), Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress) have been grouped under old politicians in Nigeria.

This classification was done on Tuesday, September 27, by Dumebi Kachichkwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kachikwu said Obi, Atiku and Tinubu are all the same (Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu)

Source: UGC

Kachikwu, during an exclusive Channels TV interview, said this set of politicians has nothing new to offer Nigeria, nor can they realise the country's collective aspirations.

The ADC's flagbearer, therefore, debunked claims that he is planning to join forces with Obi, adding that there is no basis for such.

His words:

“The three of them belong to the same old order of politicians who have nothing to offer. There is no difference between Peter Obi, Atiku, and Asiwaju."

2023 election: Why Kachikwu is in the presidential race

The southeast politician explained that he did not join the presidential race because he is hungry for power, but to bring about the needed change citizens are clamouring for.

According to him:

“Nigerians want a breath of fresh air. For too long, the vocal minority have had their way and their say in Nigeria. This race will be determined by the silent majority and they are prepared to take back their country.”

2023 presidency: What Nigerians need now

He argued that Nigerians who have witnessed failed governments for years must wake up, take back their country and vote into power the right leadership to move forward.

Kachikwu said:

“What Nigerians are saying to themselves is that for decades we trusted failures, now we better trust those with sterling track records of success."

Source: Legit.ng