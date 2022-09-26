Labour Party's flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election held a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The former governor of Anambra state said the meeting with Obasanjo was focused on arising matters of national interest

According to Obi, discussions between him and Obasanjo was extensive, forthright and loaded with animations

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday, September 26, met with a former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a tweet made on his personal and verified Twitter account, Obi said he had an extensive discussion with the former president.

Peter Obi met with Olusegun Obasanjo to discuss matters on arising national interests. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

He added that their discussions were focused on arising matters of national interest as he noted that their exchanges were forthright and animated.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I deeply appreciate the opportunity to hold extensive discussions with President Olusegun Obasanjo earlier today on arising national interest matters. As usual, the exchanges were forthright and animated. -PO"

Reno takes Peter Obi to the cleaners, says his staff more qualified than LP's flag bearer, gives example

Reno Omokri's receptionist when he was in government had a better qualification than Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, the aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan had said.

Omokri made the disclosure on his personal Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, following the release of Obi's degree certificate by his aide.

According to Omokri, Obiedients have continued to make a fuss about the candidate's high profile while all he can boast of is a second-class lower degree in philosophy from the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Top Buhari's minister describes Nigerians as "too hungry" to bother about religion, others

The minister of state for Labour and employment, Festus Keyamo had warned that Nigerians would not be swayed by their religious faith in the 2023 general election.

Keyamo made the submission while speaking on a Channels Television interview on Sunday, September 25

The minister noted that citizens are going to be focused on expected policies that would better their lives than issues of religion.

Source: Legit.ng