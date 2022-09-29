Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, has made a new affirmative comment about his changes in the 2023 presidential election

The presidential hopeful stated that God understands the suffering of the Nigerian youths, thus, he would not let him lose in the poll

Obi, while speaking on Wednesday, September 28, on live TV, revealed that his commitment in the election is to win

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has revealed that he is in the 2023 presidential race to win.

The former governor of Anambra state made the affirmation on Wednesday, September 28, when he appeared on Arise TV news at 10.

In the video that was shared by the media outlet, Peter Obi stated that he never thought of losing in the 2023 presidential election.

He expressed confidence that God will not allow him to lose because of the suffering of Nigerians, particularly the youths.

His word:

“I’m here to win and that is my commitment I do not think I will lose, I do not think God will allow me to lose because he knows the suffering of the youth and people in this country”

Big loss for Peter Obi as court stops supporters from meeting at historical spot in Southwest state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi's supporters, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, have been stopped from converging at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The federal high court sitting in Lagos gave the directive to the Labour Party and its supporters on Wednesday, September 28, while asking the IGP and Lagos state commissioner of police to ensure compliance with the order.

However, Justice Daniel Osiagor, who gave the order, did not stop the supporters from passing through the toll gate to access other areas in the state.

2023 Election: Photos emerge as Peter Obi launches campaigns in powerful northern state

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has arrived in Jos, the Plateau state capital, for a political rally.

The rally would be the first street political rally that the presidential hopeful will be attending on the street since many sympathisers have been holding solidarity rallies for him.

The presidential hopeful was seen with his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, in pictures on Wednesday, September 28, which was the official date set out by INEC to commence the campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng