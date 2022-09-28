The supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, have been stopped from converging at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos

The federal high court sitting in Lagos gave the directive to the Labour Party and its supporters on Wednesday, September 28, while asking the IGP and Lagos state commissioner of police to ensure compliance with the order

However, Justice Daniel Osiagor, who gave the order, did not stop the supporters from passing through the toll gate to access other areas in the state

According to The Nation, a federal high court in Lagos ordered the Labour Party and its supporters to converge anywhere else in Lagos aside from the toll gate for their #Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally scheduled for October 1.

The order was given by Justice Daniel Osiagor, who noted that the court did not stop the rally from taking place in Lagos.

Osiagor, while directing that the rally possession cannot converge at the Lekki toll gate, stressed that the possession could pass through the toll gate to access Falomo Bridge and other venues that the rally plans to meet.

The judge also orders the Inspector-General of Police and the police commissioner to ensure that the Labour Party and its supporters adhere to the court order.

Since October 2020, the Lekki toll gate has become a historical spot in the heart of many Nigerian youths after it was alleged that the Nigerian army opened fire on unarmed protesting youths in Lagos.

The development led to the destruction of many government-owned infrastructures in different areas of the state by hoodlums.

The shot youths were said to be protesting against police brutality across the country then.

The government had since then set up panels across states of the federation for victims of police brutality to come out and speak their voices. Some of those who came out have been compensated.

