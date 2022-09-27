The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has defeated his rivals in the latest poll conducted by an advocacy group, We2Geda

In the latest poll, Peter Obi leads by 51% ahead of the PDP Atiku Abubakar, who scored 25% and Bola Tinubu of the APC, who garnered 19%

According to We2Geda, analysis shows that Peter Obi consistently lead in four of the six regions in the country

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, is ahead of other candidates by 51 per cent in a new poll conducted by the public advocacy group, We2Geda.

According to Channels Television, the result of the poll was dated September 17 and signed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of We2Geda, Ibrahim Abdulkareem and a member of the BoT, Muna Obioha.

Peter Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku in fresh poll Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the group, 51% of respondents suggested voting for Peter Obi as their preferred candidate, 25% voted for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, gets 19% vote preference.

“Further analysis also shows that Peter Obi remained a consistent favourite in the four major geopolitical zones including North-Central, South-South, South-West and South-East, while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the poll leader in the NorthEast and North-West zones,” the group said.

What is the age group that voted for Peter Obi in new poll?

We2Geda said between 25 and 50 years constituted the highest number of respondents in a random survey, comprising 15,438 registered voters in the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory.

The result of the poll was released in about two weeks a pro-democracy group, Anap Foundation, released the result of its poll in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, which it described as a three-horse race between Obi, Atiku and Tinubu.

According to the result of the Anap poll, Obi is leading the race with 21 per cent of the votes.

