The PDP New Generation continues to expand its network across the country ahead of the 2023 general elections

The youths in the main opposition party say they are ready to deliver all the PDP candidates at all levels ahead of the polls

The PDP New Generation is one of Nigeria's fast-rising political movement aimed at helping Atiku take over Aso Rock in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - A leading pressure group under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party called PDP New Generation has inaugurated executives and coordinators of its chapter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Mr. Cyrus Otanwa, spokesman of the group in the FCT, noted that the event took place on Tuesday, September 27 at the Atiku Presidential Campaign Office in the Nigerian capital.

PDP New Generation is one of the fast-rising political movement across the country. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

Source: Twitter

At the event, the FCT coordinator Mr James Ojogba in his welcome address, said that the FCT structure is a formidable team and very ready to deliver PDP in Abuja.

According to him, all the excos and coordinators are grass root mobilizers with years of experience in politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said that the PDP New Generation in FCT will mobilize down to all polling units to ensure that the PDP presidential, senatorial and House of Reps candidates win their elections in the forth coming general elections.

The Director General of PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood, in his own remark congratulated the newly excos and coordinators, while tasking them to go back to their local governments and wards to preach the gospel of PDP.

He told them to tell the people that PDP is the only political party they can be trusted to rescue Nigeria from the hands of this failed administration.

Mahmood also called on all Nigeria youths to unite as one and shun sentiment, adding that in the forthcoming general election, youths must not judge based on religion and ethnicity, but based on experience and capacity.

He said the problem of Nigeria is beyond security, economy and corruption, noting that the country's major problem is the disunity which has divided the country and given birth to so many other problems.

He further mentioned that amongst all the presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar is the only one with a voice and representation in the six geo political zones of Nigeria, hence why he is referred to as a unifier.

He then concluded his remark by saying if Nigeria wants peace and prosperity, it can only be achieved by Atiku Abubakar.

Engr Shima Ayu, a member of the National Strategic Committee in a goodwill message, congratulated the FCT chapter and tasked them to use the RESET acronym of PDP New Generation, which was coined from the 5 points agenda of Atiku’s policy document titled 'my covenant with Nigeria.'

He further broke down the meaning of RESET as R - Reunification, E - Economy, S - Security, E - Education and T - True Federalism.

He asked them to take this message back to the people as a promise from Atiku to Nigerians that if he is elected as president, he will solve all the problems of the country.

Mohammed Marwa, another member of the Strategic Committee said that Atiku has promised to work with youths in his government.

2023: PDP New Generation to unveil National Youth Campaign Council

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP New Generation is set to unveil the ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council to deliver all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The campaign council structure will have young Nigerians from 45 years below selected from across the 36 states of the country and the FCT.

The youth council is expected to work towards the delivery of the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the PDP at the general elections.

ASUU strike: APC youth leader is insensitive, says PDP New Generation

Meanwhile, Mahmood, DG of the PDP New Generation, has described as embarrassing the recent comments attributed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader, Dayo Israel, concerning the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 20, Mahmood stated that the APC youth leader who should know better and stand with young Nigerians sitting at home, and out of school for over 6 months in a roll, is making excuses for his party.

He said the comments of the APC youth leader concerning the ASUU strike are insensitive and sheer wickedness.

Source: Legit.ng