As the September 28, date set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the kick-off of electioneering campaigns inches closer, PDP New Generation, has vowed to deliver the northwest geo-political zone of the country to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP New Generation said it must ensure that all states of the northwest across the country are secured for Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

After officially inaugurating her structures ahead of the 2023 General elections in various parts of the country, the PDP New Generation also welcomed new members into the party.

The PDP New Generation said they will secure millions of votes in the northwest for Atiku Abubakar. Photo: PDP New Generation

Speaking during the inauguration of the state excos, local government and ward coordinators of Kano, Kebbi, Zamfara and Jigawa state chapters at the weekend, the director-general of the PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood, said members were ready to gather massive votes from the North-West Zone.

Mahmood's words:

“The PDP New Generation will participate actively in advancing the candidacy of the Atiku/Okowa ticket and we will work assiduously to deliver the North-West and the rest of the country to Atiku come 2023."

He added that the 2023 general elections is beyond politics and more about securing the future of Nigerian youths.

Mahmood mentioned that the PDP New Generation has a structure in each of the 774 LGs of Nigeria, down to the ward and polling units.

According to him, there will be unveiling a National Youth Campaign Council with a mandate to deliver PDP at all levels.

He added:

“As young people of the PDP stock, we work tirelessly to promote and defend the party and all its candidates through grassroots mobilization and consistent media engagements.

"The job is about to start and as you can see here today with the massive turnout of people who have come to identify with the group and our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, you can rest assured that our mandate of delivering the region to Atiku is well on course.

"These newly inaugurated executives are ready to hit the ground running and to propagate the gospel of the Atiku/Okowa candidacy and we are certain of delivering the region with over five m votes across the nation."

The DG of the PDP New Generation reaffirmed members and leadership's resolve to mobilize young voters across the 36 States and FCT, to deliver the much-needed victory for the PDP.

He said:

"I am convinced and more certain of our coming back to power. With what I saw in Jigawa, Zamfara and Kano, few days ago; and today, in Kebbi, I can boldly confirm that the NorthWest will give the biggest votes to the PDP and our Presidential Candidate."

