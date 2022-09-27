For Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state, supporting the presidential bid of Peter Obi is a no-no

Ihedioha on Tuesday, September 27, went as far as calling those who have endorsed Obi saboteurs

The former governor even claimed that such persons are taking serious risks, adding that there are only two political parties in Nigeria: PDP and APC

Imo - Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, on Tuesday, September 27, described as saboteurs those working for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

In a trending video on Tuesday, Ihedioha warned his kinsmen and supporters of the dangers involved in endorsing Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In fact, Ihedioha told his loyalists during an event in the state that those throwing their weight behind the former Anambra governor are risking their lives.

According to him, there are only two political parties in Nigeria - the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2023: Igbo president will emerge after Atiku - Ihedioha

He went on to predict that after Atiku Abubakar the next president will emerge from the southeast.

Ihedioha said:

"Nigeria is in search for leadership; we cannot stay away; I understand the ethics, It is either we get involved or we are not involved. There are two parties; the PDP and APC. Those who don't know should know. APC is the name of criminals, rogues among other names. If you vote any other place, you are a saboteur.

"After Atiku Abubakar the next president will come from South East of Nigeria. That is the gospel in Accra (Ghana) if you somebody tells you any another thing; that person must win in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Kwara, Plateau Benue, Jigawa, and among other Northern states before you can be a president of Nigeria. Emotions and sentiment don't win elections; you must be realistic to win elections. You must plan to win elections and that is where I belong."

2023: Amid strong criticism by Fani-Kayode, Peter Obi visits powerful APC governor

Meanwhile, Obi, on Tuesday, September 27, said the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, represents what Nigerians desire at this present time.

Obi described Governor Akeredolu as a leader who speaks the truth at all times no matter the consequences.

The LP Presidential candidate spoke during a condolence visit to the governor at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

