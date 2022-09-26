Many residents in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city have been impressed by how a woman selling kunu aya, tiger nut drinks was marketing her goods

The woman who was obviously out to make some sales at the Saturday, September 24, rally in support of Peter Obi was calling on customers to patronise her in quite a unique way

The yet-to-be-identified petty trader urged intending customers to buy her 'obidient kunu aya' which said claimed was very sweet

A video of a woman selling 'Obidient' kunu during the Saturday, September 24, rally in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Kunu is a locally made beverage which can be made from different cereal grains depending on the choice of the consumer. The milkshake is usually worth the effort, is a Northern Nigerian beverage made from a mix of several kinds of cereal.

The woman said her Kunu aya is refered to as Obidient kunu. Photo: @zerubb2001

Source: Twitter

The options for the grains used in the preparation of the drink can range from millet, guinea corn or rice. This choice of grains also determines the name of the drink as kunu serves as a suffix for either Kunu Aya, made with coconut, dates and tiger nuts.

Continuing with marketing her goods, the woman dressed in a white blouse, a yellow Ankara fabric and a hijab was captured in a video calling on members of Peter Obi's support team on the streets of Abuja.

Speaking to some of her intending customer, the woman described the drink as obidient kunu aya. Obidient is a name adopted by supporters of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

While she was still advertising her product, another Obidient who was passing by with a bottle of water said what he has with him is 'Obidient water'.

Her words:

"This kunu is Obidient, it contains dabino (dates), kwakwa (coconuts) and aya (tiger nuts). This is Obidient Kunu, this kunu is very sweet.

"Buy your Obidient kunu. It's N200."

