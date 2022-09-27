Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate was at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II

Obi visited the Oba on Tuesday, September 27, amid wild cheers from some of his supporters who gathered at the palace

The former governor of Anambra state was also captured in a photo prostrating before the Ooni of Ife

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, September 27, paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba, Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The Labour Party's flag bearer met with the Ooni at his palace during his tour of the south-south region of the country.

Peter Obi visited the Ooni of Ife on Tuesday, September 27.



Obi's visit to the traditional monarch comes barely 24 hours after the former Anambra state governor met with an ex-president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

His visit to the traditional leader was disclosed by the Labour Party on its official Twitter account by 2.29 pm on Tuesday, September 27, with a photo.

In line with Yoruba customs and tradition, Peter Obi prostrated before the Ooni of Ife the moment he arrived at the palace.



The party said:

Our Presidential Candidate @PeterObi today visited the Ooni of Ife. @SpreadingtheMessage PeterObi4President #ObiDatti2023."

Obi on arriving at the palace of the monarch was greeted with wild cheers by visitors who crowded the environment.

He also prostrated before the Ooni of Ife before taking a seat at the palace alongside his team members.

