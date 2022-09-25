Many reactions have trailed the Friday announcement of the Presidential Campaign Council list of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with many Nigerians praising Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, for not supporting the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party for the 2023 presidential elections.

It would be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s name was conspicuously missing from the 422-man list of the flagbearer of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was released with several prominent names of party chieftains missing.

With former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate and former Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima as the Vice-presidential candidate, both Muslims, many notable Nigerians have lambasted the APC for fielding the same-faith ticket.

Credible sources within the VP camp have clarified that the same faith ticket of the APC was the main reason why Osinbajo’s name was missing from the 422-man list.

It was reliably gathered that Tinubu’s camp had approached the VP to play a major role in the presidential campaign, particularly to woo the Christian community nationwide, but Osinbajo declined, stating that he could not support a Muslim-Muslim ticket based on good conscience.

“The Vice President was not sidelined. His position has always been clear on the matter, a Muslim-Muslim ticket goes against the values of fairness, justice, inclusion and national unity. It is morally wrong and does not represent balance in building a cohesive society despite tribe and religion,” a source stated.

Also, in a statement released on Saturday by Festus Keyamo, spokesperson of the Council, the APC camp said Osinbajo was left out of the lineup to allow him “concentrate on governance of the country and administration of government.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Keyamo said in the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to some stories making the rounds that there may be something amiss within the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the name of our own revered and respected Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, is not included in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is the chairman of the campaign council. As a result, Mr. President has SPECIFICALLY directed that the Vice-President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of government.”

Another presidential source noted that, “Since the APC special convention and presidential primaries, Prof. Osinbajo has moved on and continued with his job as VP, serving the nation with a sense of duty, dedication and patriotism,”, adding that the VP is still in the APC and remains focused on governance and national development.

The Vice President, who is regarded by many as Nigeria’s most hard-working vice president in history, was recently in the US and the White House where he met with US VP Kamala Harris and championed Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan to the world at a global forum.

Following the APC’s 422-man list, reactions have continued to pour in from Nigerians from all walks of life, and on social media.

A legal Practitioner and former Chieftain of the APC, Daniel Bwala, tweeted on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, supporting the VP’s stance against the adoption of the same faith ticket by the APC.

Another Nigerian, Chris Owowa, said, “The Muslim-Muslim ticket will hold no grounds! I already knew this from inception.”

It would be recalled that in July, a Presidency source had disclosed that Osinbajo had expressed serious objection to the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC.

The source said the APC “may have shot itself on the foot with this kind of ticket, and the tensions going on in the party and the country since the announcement was made is a bad thing.”

Said the source, “The VP explained the logic, fairness and justice of a balanced ticket is unassailable. The argument that merit should be considered above a Muslim- Christian balance presents a false choice. It is not one or the other. You can get all the merit you want in a balanced ticket.”

Why ghosts may decide 2023 presidential election, new revelation emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that in what can be described as a new angle to the 2023 presidential election story, Professor Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, has postulated that it is possible that ghosts will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria after Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, ghosts might determine the outcome of the election given the fact that the election will not hold in many areas of the country due to insecurity but results will be brought from these areas.

Going further, Odinakalu claimed that major political parties know this and they are planning to benefit from this.

Source: Legit.ng