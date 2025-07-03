Liverpool star Diogo Jota sadly passed away in the early hours of today after a car accident in Spain

The Portugal national team star died alongside his brother André Silva, who was with him in the car

The football community, including footballers, coaches, clubs and fans, have paid tribute to the duo

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a fatal car accident in Spain in the early hours today, but not many fans know who the brother is.

The news of their deaths shocked the football world and has gathered tributes from fans, players, coaches and football clubs, particularly Liverpool Football Club.

According to BBC Sports, Jota and André Silva were in the car, a Lamborghini, when it veered off the road due to a tyre burst and caught fire, killing both brothers.

Who was Jota's brother who died with him?

The Liverpool forward has dominated the headlines, understandably, with some fans not acknowledging or identifying his brother André Silva, who was also in the crash.

Jota’s brother André Silva is not to be confused with other footballers bearing the same name, including RB Leipzig forward and Sao Paolo star Andre Silva.

According to Catalunya Diari, André Filipe Teixeira da Silva was a professional player who played for the Portuguese second division club Penafiel until his death.

Silva was born on April 28, 2000, and passed away at 25, having spent the majority of his career as an attacking midfielder playing in the lower divisions of Portuguese football.

He began his career at Gondomar before spending six years at FC Porto's academy from 2011 to 2017. Part of his youth career was also spent at Padroense, Pacos de Ferreira, Familiciao and Boavista.

The 25-year-old returned to boyhood club Gondomar, where he made his professional debut in 2021, before joining Penafiel in 2023, where he was until his death.

His career did not have international acclaim like his brother's, as he did not play for the national team at any level during his lifetime like Jota, who played at U19, U21, U23 and the senior team.

Penafiel pays tribute to Silva and Jota

Portuguese second division club Penafiel released a statement paying tribute to their player Silva and his brother Diogo Jota, who passed away in the early hours of today.

“Penafiel Football Club expresses its deepest sorrow over the tragic passing of Andre Silva and his brother Diogo Jota, victims of a car accident that occurred in the last few hours,” the club wrote on Instagram.

“The loss of two lives so young and connected to the world of football fills us with sorrow and dismay. At this very difficult moment, Penafiel Football Club sends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those who shared with André and Diogo moments of life and passion for the sport.

“The club will decree official mourning and pay tribute to upcoming sporting commitments. May you rest in peace.”

Ronaldo pays tribute to Jota

Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo paid a heartfelt tribute to Portuguese stars Diogo Jota and André Silva, both of whom passed away after a car crash this morning.

The national team captain claimed it does not make sense and recounted the Liverpool forward’s happy moments, including marrying in the final weeks of his life.

