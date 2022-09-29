How a banker turned a notorious kidnapper has become a mystery Nigerians are trying to unravel in recent days

John Lyon, Bayelsa kidnap kingpin was arrested and paraded on Saturday by police operatives in Abuja who has been tracking him for a long time

The development stirred reactions online since, interestingly, throwback photos of him celebrating his birthday have also generated mixed reactions on social media

Social media was abuzz on Saturday, September 24, when Security Operatives arrested a notorious kidnapper, who is among the Kidnappers terrorizing communities in Bayelsa State.

Legit.ng reported that John Lyon was tracked down from Bayelsa by Police Operatives, and was caught in Abuja.

However, old photos of the alleged kidnapper have surfaced online, celebrating his birthday inside the banking hall with a colleague.

Old photos of Bayelsa kidnap kingpin celebrating his birthday inside banking hall surface online. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

The photos which were shared online by Rivers Mirror on Wednesday, September 28, have since caused a stir on social media.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Source: Legit.ng