X launches XChat, a stand-alone messaging app for iOS, marking a shift in private communication services

XChat offers features like end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and group chats to compete with WhatsApp

The app will transition X's Communities feature, aiming to drive user adoption amid security scrutiny

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The social media platform X has officially launched XChat, a stand-alone messaging app now available on iOS devices.

The release marks a major step in the company’s evolution, as it moves beyond its core social networking roots into private communication services.

WhatsApp's newest rival, XChat, launches on iOS as Meta begins new paid feature. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

XChat allows users to message their existing X contacts, share files, and make audio and video calls.

It also supports group chats, positioning itself as a direct competitor to established messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

A strategic shift from the “Everything App”

According to a report by TechCrunch, the app had earlier been tested among a limited group of beta users, giving the company time to refine the experience before its wider rollout.

The launch of XChat signals a subtle but notable shift from Elon Musk’s earlier ambition to transform X into an all-in-one “everything app.” That vision included messaging, payments, shopping, and content creation within a single platform.

Instead, X is now taking a more modular approach. Through xAI, which owns X and is itself tied to SpaceX, the company is building a suite of independent apps designed to expand its ecosystem and reach users across multiple touchpoints.

While a dedicated payments app is reportedly still in testing, XChat represents the first major consumer-facing rollout under this new strategy.

Features focus on privacy and flexibility

At launch, XChat offers a range of messaging features designed to compete with leading apps.

These include the ability to edit and delete messages for everyone in a chat, disappearing messages, and screenshot blocking for added privacy.

The company also claims that messages are end-to-end encrypted and protected with PIN security, adding that the app does not include ads or tracking mechanisms.

However, these claims have not gone unquestioned. Security experts previously raised concerns about the platform’s encryption standards, suggesting it may not yet match the robustness of more established secure messaging apps like Signal.

Communities' transition could boost adoption

XChat is also set to become the new home for X’s Communities feature, which the company is shutting down due to low engagement and persistent spam issues. This transition could help drive early adoption, as existing community users migrate to the new platform.

Looking ahead, more updates are expected. X’s lead designer, Benji Taylor, hinted that the current version of XChat is only the beginning, suggesting that additional features and improvements are already in development.

Elon Musk takes on WhatsApp with XChat launch Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

With messaging now a central pillar of its strategy, X is positioning XChat as a serious contender in an increasingly crowded market.

WhatsApp begins testing paid feature

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp has confirmed it is testing a new subscription service, WhatsApp Plus, offering users access to additional customisation and messaging tools for a monthly fee.

According to available details, the service is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users as part of an early testing phase, GSMArena.com reported.

The platform, owned by Meta, has set different pricing tiers across regions. The subscription costs €2.49 per month in Europe, PKR 229 in Pakistan, and MXN 29 in Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng