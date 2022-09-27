The Christians in Nigeria have been asked to look out for some qualities before voting for their preferred candidate in 2023

The Northern elders, the Catholics Laity Council gave this admonition while begging Nigerians not to vote based on sentiments but their choice would be guided by certain factors and qualities

The Forum also urged Nigerians to vote for the right candidate that can lead the country out of its present predicament

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and Catholic Laity Council have asked Nigerians to consider the age and mental as well as physical capacity of presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections before voting, Vanguard reports.

The northern elders disclosed they would consider these factors to determine which presidential candidate to support.

Interestingly, the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN), pleaded with Nigerians not to vote based on sentiments but to consider the age and health status of candidates before voting.

Northern elders, the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria reveals what they want, ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Mr.Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Vote for the candidate with the best manifesto, NEF, Catholics caution Nigerians

It also advised them to vote for the best candidates whose manifestos and economic blueprint could lead Nigeria out of her present quagmire.

The Forum however maintained that its option of a consensus presidential candidate was still open.

Northern elders won’t make mistake they made in 2015

Spokesman of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said northern elders won’t make the mistake they made in 2015 when they endorsed All Progressives Congress’ Muhammadu Buhari and encouraged the people of the region to cede their bloc votes to him.

According to him, Nigeria’s next President must have the ability to secure the country, improve the economy, and have plans for 34 million out-of-school children in the region.

While noting that the thoughts on restructuring and other national issues would be evaluated, Baba-Ahmed said:

“It will be a basis with which the north will support a candidate.”

2023: Fresh controversy rocks APC campaign list as Tinubu’s Support Group issues strong statement

Amid the criticisms trailing the just released Presidential Campaign Council list of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's support group has expressed displeasure over the list.

The APC Supporters Network Nigeria, one of the registered support groups within the party, stated that the list was short of the expectations of the party faithful.

The group, however, noted that it is a recipe for failure if the list stands.

Tinubu: Northern Christians reveal what they will do to APC presidential candidate

The problems facing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its Muslim-Muslim ticket will not be going away soon as the forum of northern Christians reiterated its position, saying it would not back down.

The forum is headed by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

According to Dogara, the forum will meet with all the presidential candidates, across party lines and come up with its preferred choice.

