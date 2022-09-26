Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) for a meeting earlier scheduled for last week.

Premium Times cited insiders within Tinubu's camp as disclosing that the former Lagos governor will meet with an unnamed group in the UK.

Tinubu is in the UK to meet some people. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He is also expected back into the country before the official flag-off of the presidential campaign.

Legit.ng gathers that the flag-off of the APC presidential election will hold in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, within the week.

Campaigns for the 2023 national elections will officially kick off on 28 September ahead while that of governorship and state houses of assembly will commence on 12 October, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu's aides were cited as confirming that the UK meeting was scheduled for last week, but the controversies that trailed the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led to its postponement.

Meanwhile, the sudden trip has also fuelled speculations of another medical trip or meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and members of his group, some of who are already in the UK.

Recall that Tinubu in August had a covert meeting with the aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Wike and some other governors.

“Yes, he (Tinubu) travelled to the UK yesterday. He is to meet with some people in the UK. He ought to have left the country last week, but he had to postpone it because of the whole campaign council list. The meeting is not with the Wike’s group and not for a medical reason.

“Yes the consultation with Wike and others is still ongoing, but this is not about that. A group invited him for a meeting. For now, I cannot disclose the identity of the group,” a source was quoted as saying said.

2023 presidency: EIU predicts Tinubu's victory

Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) predicted victory for Tinubu.

Tinubu's choice of Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state and a fellow Muslim, as his running mate has continued to generate controversy in the APC and across Nigeria.

However, the EIU said it does not appear that the same-faith ticket would affect the chances of the former Lagos state governor in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng