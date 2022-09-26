Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in New York for the high-level meetings of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

The president was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr Mrs Uzoma Emenike, among others

In a recent development, photos of the president's return have gathered massive reactions online as Nigerians were wondering why his son and his wife were part of his entourage

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside his son, wife and aides, arrives in Abuja after his participation at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday morning, September 26.

Buhari participated in the 77th Session of the UNGA, in New York, his last as President, Leadership reported.

The UN event and Buhari's engagements

The president also attended other official engagements on the sidelines of the UNGA77 between September 20 and September 29.

The theme for the 77th session which opened on Tuesday, September 13 is: “A watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

Buhari arrives in Abuja

Meanwhile, the presidential aircraft conveying the president, his wife, Aisha, and some members of his entourage took off from JFK International Airport on Sunday and landed at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Monday morning.

The President and his entourage were welcomed by some government officials at the Airport including the Chief of staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of the newspaper and reacted to the development.

Umer Shehu wrote:

"My northern youth come an see who we vote how nice his family look why hungry is killing us."

Isma'ila Muhammed Mu'azu urged

"Enjoy, government no be lie. We must vote wisely comes 2023."

Clifford Ezenduka queried:

"The inclusion the Of Family on the Global meeting, what benefit to the Nation?are the family to negotiate the possible National interest to be discussed in such arena?

Ahmadu Aliyu stated:

"Next year he will not have the opportunity going there talk more of his family,

"Village man."

Eugene Omerekeh noted:

"This will never happen under Mr Peter Obi, never! We will get it right in 2023."

Barr Echezona B Okoye said:

"After a journey that is seemingly not resourceful."

Ibrahim Abubakar wrote:

"Our national treasury is empty n you are busy carrying entourage , how can clear you the debt you are pleading for."

Shehu Suleiman Giwa noted:

"This is embezzlement of national fund, it's totally rubbish, how can a good leader do that? Buhari is very disappointing to us."

Source: Legit.ng