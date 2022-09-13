Peter Obi of the Labour Party visited the British High Commissioner in Abuja on Tuesday, September 13

Obi's visit to the commission was to pay his tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom

The former Anambra state governor met with the British High Commissioner and the minister for women's affairs at the commission

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was at the British High Commission on Tuesday, September 13, to sign the condolence register in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

At the commission, Obi met with the minister of women's affairs, Pauline Tallen and the British High Commission Catriona Laing.

Peter Obi visited the British High Commission to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Peter Obi

He also met with other key staff of the commission alongside Doyin Okupe, the director-general, Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation and a former special adviser on media to President Obasanjo.

Obi made the disclosure about his visit to the British High Commission in a tweet shared on his personal Twitter account.

He tweeted:

"Arriving at the British High Commissioner's Residence to sign the condolence register in tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II. -PO"

The tweet was posted alongside photos of Obi, members of his team, the British High Commissioner and the minister of women's affairs.

