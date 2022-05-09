For at least two days, President Muhammadu Buhari will be away from Nigeria attending a conference in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

The conference is organised by the UN and is to be attended by world leaders and heads of states

The conference is on the future of land, with special attention given to desertification, drought, degradation, and restoration

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, May 8, left Aso Rock Villa for Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, to attend a conference organised by the United Nations (UN) on the future of land, regarding desertification, drought, degradation, rights, and restoration

In a statement released by the presidency on Sunday, it was gathered that issues raised and agreements reached at the conference will redound to the betterment of national and global economies.

The president will be away in Abidjan for about two days (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

The statement also seen by This Day partly reads:

"President Buhari, who will participate in a Summit of heads of states and government, May 9th-10th, 2022, joins world leaders at Sofitel Hotel, for the 15th session of the Conference Of the Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), with the theme “, ‘Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"President Buhari, who is also the President of the Great Green Wall in Africa, will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Environment, Mohammed H. Abdullahi, Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mahmoud Mohammed and Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman H. Adamu.

"Also, on the President’s team to Abidjan are the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri- Erewa..."

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Buhari leaves Nigeria for Europe

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Saturday, February 26, arrived in Paris, Franc, for a two-week official visit.

Buhari's plane touched down at Le Bourget Airport at 7.45 pm on Saturday evening.

Within the two-week period, the president is expected to attend the three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF), which will run from Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13.

He would discuss with the French government on matters of mutual interest like deepening economic ties, improving partnerships in security, education, health, and risks posed by COVID-19 to the world's economy.

Source: Legit.ng