The election tribunal in Osun is set to deliver its judgment in the case involving Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Senator Ademola Adeleke

The court, located at Oke-Fia via Government House, Osogbo, Osun state, is said to be surrounded by armed security agents

At the moment, the legal representatives of Oyetola and Adeleke are getting ready to defend their clients

Osogbo, Osun - In no time, Nigerians will know from the election tribunal in Osun who actually won the last gubernatorial election conducted in the state.

Needless to say, it is a case of suit and counter-suit between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Governor-elect Ademola Adeleke.

The election tribunal to issue its ruling over the suit

Source: UGC

At the moment, there is anxiety over the outcome of the court proceeding expected to begin on Monday, September 26.

Oyetola-Ademola: Armed security agents visible at venue of tribunal

The Nation reports that the legal teams of Oyetola and Adeleke are set to lock horns at the tribunal as armed security agents around the entrance of the court premises at Oke-Fia via Government House, Osogbo, Osun are obvious.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The security officers are said to be subjecting lawyers, party members, and journalists to close screening and checks.

Truth out at last as APC chieftain reveals why Oyetola lost to Adeleke in Osun

A former minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, has spoken on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Osun.

During an interview on Monday, August 8, Shittu, who is also the director-general of Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation (ATPCO), said Osun threw their weight behind the PDP'candidate, Ademola Adeleke, because they had a grouse with Oyetola.

However, the APC chieftain noted that for the 2023 presidential election, those who voted for the PDP in Osun would support elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his view, Shittu said there is no internal wrangling in the APC and that the result of the next general elections would prove this position.

Osun guber: Peter Obi goes personal on Adeleke's victory, tells Obidients next step to take

The presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has congratulated Adeleke, the winner of the just-concluded Osun governorship election.

Via Twitter on Sunday, July 17, Obi sent a personal message of regard and congratulations to Adeleke on his victory.

Source: Legit.ng