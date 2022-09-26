The Osun 2022 governorship election petition tribunal has adjourned the hearing between the Gboyega Oyetola of the APC challenging the victory of Ademola Adeleke of the PDP

Osogbo, Osun - The election tribunal on Osun 2022 governorship election petition between Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke has adjourned the hearing till October 4.

According to The Nation, the adjournment was to allow the three defendants to file responses to the pre-trial form.

How many lawyers are defending Adeleke in court?

Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s 49 lawyers were led by Professor Kayode Olatoke (SAN), while Professor Paul Ananaba (SAN) represented the first respondent, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bamidele Abolarin and Nathaniel Oke appeared for Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respective.

Tertsea Kume chaired the three-man petition panel, while Benedict Amaugbe and Bashiru Rabi are members.

Why was the case between Oyetole, Adeleke adjourned?

According to Olatoke, they have filed a response to the pre-trial form that was issued by the tribunal on Friday, September 23.

He said:

“We were served the form on Friday and we filed the response and serve all the respondents on Monday. We can go ahead with the hearing.”

What is the relationship between Ademola Adeleke and Davido?

Recall that the popular afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is a nephew to the Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke, who was a PDP governorship candidate in the election, polled a total vote of 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Oyetola, who scored 375,027 votes in a state governorship election.

Oyetola and the APC have challenged Adeleke's victory at the Tribunal, and if the court found their argument convincing, he may return to the government house for a second term.

Osun 2022: Tension as evidence shows Davido’s uncle, Adeleke, may not be sworn in as governor

Legit.ng has earlier reported that the report of the international observer, YIAGA Africa, on the July 2022 governorship election in Osun state has created tension among stakeholders in the state.

The observer revealed that there was overvoting in 12 local government areas of the state during the poll.

The campaign DG of the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, said that YIAGA Africa among other 60 observers who have commended the exercise is now coming two months after to reveal inconsistency in the poll.

