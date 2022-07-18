In the spirit of sportsmanship, Peter Obi has sent a personal congratulatory message to Ademola Adeleke, who won the Osun governorship election

Obi in a Twitter post on Sunday, July 17, hailed the new Osun state governor-elect on his resounding victory

However, the former Anambra governor urged Labour Party members to brace up and get ready to do better in the coming general elections

The presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has congratulated Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the just-concluded Osun governorship election.

Via Twitter on Sunday, July 17, Obi sent a personal message of regard and congratulations to Adeleke on his victory.

The former Anambra governor also hailed the LP's gubernatorial candidate and his running mate, Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and Adeola Adekunle Atanda respectively for their fighting spirit during the poll.

Obi sent his heartfelt regards to Adeleke (Photo: @PeterObi)

Source: Twitter

Obi noted that despite the fact that the party has only been in operation for weeks against other platforms which for about 20 years have been known across Nigeria, LP has made its presence felt across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He encouraged party supporters and chieftains not to see the result of the election as a rating of its readiness in the coming general elections.

Obi called on party bigwigs and stakeholders to work hard in strengthening the LP's structures nationally so as to rescue and recover the country in 2023.

His message read:

“I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke on winning the Osun state gubernatorial elections.

“I also congratulate the candidate of our @NgLabour, Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard-fought battle and their spirit of reslove and sportsmanship, despite the outcome.

“To the Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide, especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and we had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

“However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally.

“We must strengthen our collective resolve not to relent in our noble march to take back our country.

“Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 general elections..."

Osun 2022: Moment Ademola Adeleke prostrates for Davido's father as he was announced winner

It was a happy moment in the Adeleke family the moment Adeleke was announced the winner of the Osun election held on Saturday, July 16.

Top politicians like former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki, and the Adeleke family members led by Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, gathered in their private situation room to monitor the result of the election.

As soon as Ademola was named the winner, his first action was to prostrate before his elder brother, who had stood by him all the way in his bid to be the governor of their home state.

Source: Legit.ng