Recall that Bola Tinubu, a Muslim emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC while Kashim Shettima, a Muslim also emerged as his running mate

According to Yakubu Dogara, they will soon meet with other presidential candidates and decide on who to support for the 2023 presidential election

The problems facing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its Muslim-Muslim ticket will not be going away soon as the forum of northern Christians reiterated its position, saying it would not back down.

The forum is headed by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

According to Dogara, the forum will meet with all the presidential candidates, across party lines and come up with its preferred choice.

This follows Dogara's meeting with Christian leaders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja in continuation of their consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was gathered that aside the former speaker, others in attendance include former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Babachir Lawal; an APC Senator from Adamawa State, Elisha Abbo; former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba and all state chairmen of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Confirming the meeting in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter account, yesterday, Dogara wrote:

“#NigeriaDecides2023: The fight for justice continues. Today (yesterday), we held a consultative meeting with Christian leaders from the 19 Northern States and the FCT on the pan-Nigerian platform to adopt in 2023.”

On his part, the CAN chairman in Kaduna state, Rev. John Hayab, said:

“The meeting was well attended in person by all the CAN chairmen from the North except Katsina state. We are saying it’s no going back on our stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.”

