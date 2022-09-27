The APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have been warned against dividing the northern Christians with money

The northern states' Christian elders forum (NOSCEF) sends out the warning on Tuesday, September 27

The group alleges that Tinubu and the APC are using money to seek cheap endorsement from fake Christians as against the position of the umbrella body (CAN)

FCT, Abuja - The northern states' Christian elders forum (NOSCEF) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to stop using money to divide Christians in the region.

The Punch reported that the elders gave the warning on Tuesday, September 27, in a statement signed by its chairman, Oyinehi Inalegwu.

Bola Tinubu gets warning against using money to divide Christian Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“We warn APC to stop using monetary incentives to recruit and cause divisions amongst the Christians, especially in the North,” the statement partly read.

Has APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket Failed?

The group expressed concern that because the ruling party has failed in causing serious divisions in the 2023 general elections with the single fate ticket, it has resulted to paying unknown people to counter the decision of the umbrella body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other various organs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement partly read:

“APC has resorted to clandestine ways of causing division in the body of Christ by recruiting hitherto unknown bodies in the Body of Christ to counter decisions taken by the umbrella body, CAN and its various organs.”

According to the group, Tinubu, in 2021, met with a Christian body to sell the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The forum alleged that the APC is engaging in a shame of show with its desperate efforts to attract public goodwill and acceptance by engaging strange Christian groups to endorse its same faith ticket.

Source: Legit.ng