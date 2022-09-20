Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List of 2023 Presidential Candidates, Their Running Mates, Ages and Educational Qualifications
Politics

Full List of 2023 Presidential Candidates, Their Running Mates, Ages and Educational Qualifications

by  Nurudeen Lawal

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, September 20, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reached another milestone as it published the final list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The INEC list indicates that there are 18 presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections.

INEC/2023 Presidential Election Candidates/Tinubu/Atiku/Peter Obi/Kwankwaso
INEC has published the final list of presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Rabiu Kwankwaso/Mr. Peter Obi
Source: Facebook

Legit.ng provides the full list of the candidates, their running mates, their political parties, ages and educational qualifications.

S/NPARTYPOSITIONCANDIDATE NAMEAGEGENDERQUALIFICATION
1.APresidentialImumolen Irene Christopher38MSSC Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering)
2.AVice-PresidentialBello Bala Maru59MSSC Bachelor of Science (Textile Science and Technology)
3.AAPresidentialAlmustapha Hamza62MF.L.S.C WAEC NDACE
4.AAVice-PresidentialJohnson Emmanuel Chukwuka45M WAEC
5.AACPresidentialSowore OmoyeleStephen51MFSLC WAEC Master's Degree
6.AACVice-PresidentialMagashi HarunaGarba45MFSLC SSCE LLB
7.ADCPresidentialKachikwu Dumebi48MFLSC WAEC
8.ADCVice-PresidentialBuhari MuhammedAhmed40MFSLC SSCE
9.ADPPresidentialSani Yabagi Yusuf68MFSLC Secondary SchoolCertificate BSc
10.ADPVice-PresidentialUdo Okey Okoro50MFSLC SSCE BSC
11.APCPresidentialTinubu Bola Ahmed70MBSc Business andAdministration
12.APCVice-PresidentialShettima Kashim 55MPrimary School CertificateGeneral Certificate 0fEducation B.sc Agriculture
13.APGAPresidentialUmeadi Peter NnannaChukwudi67MSt. Machael's Primary SchoolUmuahia WAEC, Christ theKing College, Onitsha LL.B,(Hons), BL. UNN and NigeriaLaw School Lagos
14.APGAVice-PresidentialMohammed AbdullahiKoli65MNasaruprim School WAEC, DSSBauchi HND, CASS/ Abu Kaduna
15.APMPresidentialOjei Princess Chichi 44FAmerican InternationalSchool (AIS) AIS/AGOS LEROSEYROLLE, SWITZERLAND
16.APMVice-PresidentialIbrahim Mohammed 47MFirst School LeavingCertificate SecondarySchool Higher NationalDiploma
17.APPPresidentialNnadi Charles Osita49MFirst School LeavingCertificate Senior SecondarySchool Certificate
18.APPVice-PresidentialHamisu Isah45MFirst School LeavingCertificate Senior SecondarySchool Certificate ND
19.BPPresidentialAdenuga SundayOluwafemi48MFirst School LeavingCertificate SSCE Master ofScience
20.BPVice-PresidentialMustapha UsmanTuraki36MFirst School LeavingCertificate Nabteb Kano StatePolytechinic
21.LPPresidentialObi Peter Gregory61MFSLC WASC/GCE Degree
22.LPVice-PresidentialBaba Ahmed YusufDatti53MFSLC GCE PhD
23.NNPPPresidentialMusa MohammedRabiu Kwankwaso66MFirst School LeavingCertificate TechnicalTraining Certificate CraftTraining Cert, OND, HND, PostGraduate Diploma, MastersOf Science (MSc), PhD (Water)
24.NNPPVice-PresidentialOdiri Idahosa, Isaac 57MFirst School LeavingCertificate WASC Cert.Automobile Engineering,Bachelors Degree, Masters,Doctorate
25.NRMPresidentialOsakwe Felix Johnson57MNABTEB (NBC/NTC & ANBC/ANTC) First School LeavingCertificate B.A MSc
26.NRMVice-PresidentialKyabo YahayaMuhammad72MFirst School LeavingCertificate SSCE
27.PDPPresidentialAbubakar Atiku75MGCE Masters
28.PDPVice-PresidentialOkowa Arthur Ifeanyi63MHSC MBBS

Read also

PDP unveils presidential campaign council for 2023 election, Wike, Ortom, Makinde's role revealed

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

S/NPARTYPOSITIONCANDIDATE NAMEAGEGENDERQUALIFICATION
29.PRPPresidentialAbiola LatifuKolawole60MSchool Leaving CertificateWAEC BSC. MBA & MSC.
30.PRPVice-PresidentialZego Haro Haruna49MF.S.L.C WAEC
31.SDPPresidentialAdebayo AdewoleEbenezer50MFLSC SSCE LLB
32.SDPVice-PresidentialBuhari Yusuf 50MFLSC SSCE MSC
33.YPPPresidentialAdo-IbrahimAbdulmalik58MPreparatory High SchoolDiploma Bachelor of ScienceIn Economics
34.YPPVice-PresidentialEnyinna MichaelKasarachi44MFirst Leaving CertificateWAEC BSc
35.ZLPPresidentialNwanyanwu DanielDaberechukwu62MWest African SchoolCertificate Bachelor of Laws
36.ZLPVice-PresidentialAbubakar JibrinIbrahim Ramalan55MDiploma in Law

2023: Umahi makes INEC's final list of senatorial candidates

Meanwhile, the governor of Ebonyi state and chairman of the southeast governors’ forum, David Umahi, has finally made the list of the state’s senatorial candidates in 2023.

Read also

Full list of names of new leaders of National Association of Nigerian Students

Umahi’s name was not included in the previous candidates’ list released in June over the controversy that trailed his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the election.

The list also includes a former governor in the state, Sam Egwu and an ex-member of the house of representatives, Linus Okorie.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel