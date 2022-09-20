FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, September 20, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reached another milestone as it published the final list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The INEC list indicates that there are 18 presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng provides the full list of the candidates, their running mates, their political parties, ages and educational qualifications.

S/N PARTY POSITION CANDIDATE NAME AGE GENDER QUALIFICATION 1. A Presidential Imumolen Irene Christopher 38 M SSC Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) 2. A Vice-Presidential Bello Bala Maru 59 M SSC Bachelor of Science (Textile Science and Technology) 3. AA Presidential Almustapha Hamza 62 M F.L.S.C WAEC NDACE 4. AA Vice-Presidential Johnson Emmanuel Chukwuka 45 M WAEC 5. AAC Presidential Sowore Omoyele Stephen 51 M FSLC WAEC Master's Degree 6. AAC Vice-Presidential Magashi Haruna Garba 45 M FSLC SSCE LLB 7. ADC Presidential Kachikwu Dumebi 48 M FLSC WAEC 8. ADC Vice-Presidential Buhari Muhammed Ahmed 40 M FSLC SSCE 9. ADP Presidential Sani Yabagi Yusuf 68 M FSLC Secondary School Certificate BSc 10. ADP Vice-Presidential Udo Okey Okoro 50 M FSLC SSCE BSC 11. APC Presidential Tinubu Bola Ahmed 70 M BSc Business and Administration 12. APC Vice-Presidential Shettima Kashim 55 M Primary School Certificate General Certificate 0f Education B.sc Agriculture 13. APGA Presidential Umeadi Peter Nnanna Chukwudi 67 M St. Machael's Primary School Umuahia WAEC, Christ the King College, Onitsha LL.B, (Hons), BL. UNN and Nigeria Law School Lagos 14. APGA Vice-Presidential Mohammed Abdullahi Koli 65 M Nasaruprim School WAEC, DSS Bauchi HND, CASS/ Abu Kaduna 15. APM Presidential Ojei Princess Chichi 44 F American International School (AIS) AIS/AGOS LEROSEY ROLLE, SWITZERLAND 16. APM Vice-Presidential Ibrahim Mohammed 47 M First School Leaving Certificate Secondary School Higher National Diploma 17. APP Presidential Nnadi Charles Osita 49 M First School Leaving Certificate Senior Secondary School Certificate 18. APP Vice-Presidential Hamisu Isah 45 M First School Leaving Certificate Senior Secondary School Certificate ND 19. BP Presidential Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi 48 M First School Leaving Certificate SSCE Master of Science 20. BP Vice-Presidential Mustapha Usman Turaki 36 M First School Leaving Certificate Nabteb Kano State Polytechinic 21. LP Presidential Obi Peter Gregory 61 M FSLC WASC/GCE Degree 22. LP Vice-Presidential Baba Ahmed Yusuf Datti 53 M FSLC GCE PhD 23. NNPP Presidential Musa Mohammed Rabiu Kwankwaso 66 M First School Leaving Certificate Technical Training Certificate Craft Training Cert, OND, HND, Post Graduate Diploma, Masters Of Science (MSc), PhD (Water) 24. NNPP Vice-Presidential Odiri Idahosa, Isaac 57 M First School Leaving Certificate WASC Cert. Automobile Engineering, Bachelors Degree, Masters, Doctorate 25. NRM Presidential Osakwe Felix Johnson 57 M NABTEB (NBC/NTC & ANBC/ ANTC) First School Leaving Certificate B.A MSc 26. NRM Vice-Presidential Kyabo Yahaya Muhammad 72 M First School Leaving Certificate SSCE 27. PDP Presidential Abubakar Atiku 75 M GCE Masters 28. PDP Vice-Presidential Okowa Arthur Ifeanyi 63 M HSC MBBS

S/N PARTY POSITION CANDIDATE NAME AGE GENDER QUALIFICATION 29. PRP Presidential Abiola Latifu Kolawole 60 M School Leaving Certificate WAEC BSC. MBA & MSC. 30. PRP Vice-Presidential Zego Haro Haruna 49 M F.S.L.C WAEC 31. SDP Presidential Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer 50 M FLSC SSCE LLB 32. SDP Vice-Presidential Buhari Yusuf 50 M FLSC SSCE MSC 33. YPP Presidential Ado-Ibrahim Abdulmalik 58 M Preparatory High School Diploma Bachelor of Science In Economics 34. YPP Vice-Presidential Enyinna Michael Kasarachi 44 M First Leaving Certificate WAEC BSc 35. ZLP Presidential Nwanyanwu Daniel Daberechukwu 62 M West African School Certificate Bachelor of Laws 36. ZLP Vice-Presidential Abubakar Jibrin Ibrahim Ramalan 55 M Diploma in Law

2023: Umahi makes INEC's final list of senatorial candidates

Meanwhile, the governor of Ebonyi state and chairman of the southeast governors’ forum, David Umahi, has finally made the list of the state’s senatorial candidates in 2023.

Umahi’s name was not included in the previous candidates’ list released in June over the controversy that trailed his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the election.

The list also includes a former governor in the state, Sam Egwu and an ex-member of the house of representatives, Linus Okorie.

