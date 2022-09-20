Full List of 2023 Presidential Candidates, Their Running Mates, Ages and Educational Qualifications
FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, September 20, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reached another milestone as it published the final list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2023 general elections.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The INEC list indicates that there are 18 presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections.
Legit.ng provides the full list of the candidates, their running mates, their political parties, ages and educational qualifications.
|S/N
|PARTY
|POSITION
|CANDIDATE NAME
|AGE
|GENDER
|QUALIFICATION
|1.
|A
|Presidential
|Imumolen Irene Christopher
|38
|M
|SSC Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering)
|2.
|A
|Vice-Presidential
|Bello Bala Maru
|59
|M
|SSC Bachelor of Science (Textile Science and Technology)
|3.
|AA
|Presidential
|Almustapha Hamza
|62
|M
|F.L.S.C WAEC NDACE
|4.
|AA
|Vice-Presidential
|Johnson Emmanuel Chukwuka
|45
|M
|WAEC
|5.
|AAC
|Presidential
|Sowore OmoyeleStephen
|51
|M
|FSLC WAEC Master's Degree
|6.
|AAC
|Vice-Presidential
|Magashi HarunaGarba
|45
|M
|FSLC SSCE LLB
|7.
|ADC
|Presidential
|Kachikwu Dumebi
|48
|M
|FLSC WAEC
|8.
|ADC
|Vice-Presidential
|Buhari MuhammedAhmed
|40
|M
|FSLC SSCE
|9.
|ADP
|Presidential
|Sani Yabagi Yusuf
|68
|M
|FSLC Secondary SchoolCertificate BSc
|10.
|ADP
|Vice-Presidential
|Udo Okey Okoro
|50
|M
|FSLC SSCE BSC
|11.
|APC
|Presidential
|Tinubu Bola Ahmed
|70
|M
|BSc Business andAdministration
|12.
|APC
|Vice-Presidential
|Shettima Kashim
|55
|M
|Primary School CertificateGeneral Certificate 0fEducation B.sc Agriculture
|13.
|APGA
|Presidential
|Umeadi Peter NnannaChukwudi
|67
|M
|St. Machael's Primary SchoolUmuahia WAEC, Christ theKing College, Onitsha LL.B,(Hons), BL. UNN and NigeriaLaw School Lagos
|14.
|APGA
|Vice-Presidential
|Mohammed AbdullahiKoli
|65
|M
|Nasaruprim School WAEC, DSSBauchi HND, CASS/ Abu Kaduna
|15.
|APM
|Presidential
|Ojei Princess Chichi
|44
|F
|American InternationalSchool (AIS) AIS/AGOS LEROSEYROLLE, SWITZERLAND
|16.
|APM
|Vice-Presidential
|Ibrahim Mohammed
|47
|M
|First School LeavingCertificate SecondarySchool Higher NationalDiploma
|17.
|APP
|Presidential
|Nnadi Charles Osita
|49
|M
|First School LeavingCertificate Senior SecondarySchool Certificate
|18.
|APP
|Vice-Presidential
|Hamisu Isah
|45
|M
|First School LeavingCertificate Senior SecondarySchool Certificate ND
|19.
|BP
|Presidential
|Adenuga SundayOluwafemi
|48
|M
|First School LeavingCertificate SSCE Master ofScience
|20.
|BP
|Vice-Presidential
|Mustapha UsmanTuraki
|36
|M
|First School LeavingCertificate Nabteb Kano StatePolytechinic
|21.
|LP
|Presidential
|Obi Peter Gregory
|61
|M
|FSLC WASC/GCE Degree
|22.
|LP
|Vice-Presidential
|Baba Ahmed YusufDatti
|53
|M
|FSLC GCE PhD
|23.
|NNPP
|Presidential
|Musa MohammedRabiu Kwankwaso
|66
|M
|First School LeavingCertificate TechnicalTraining Certificate CraftTraining Cert, OND, HND, PostGraduate Diploma, MastersOf Science (MSc), PhD (Water)
|24.
|NNPP
|Vice-Presidential
|Odiri Idahosa, Isaac
|57
|M
|First School LeavingCertificate WASC Cert.Automobile Engineering,Bachelors Degree, Masters,Doctorate
|25.
|NRM
|Presidential
|Osakwe Felix Johnson
|57
|M
|NABTEB (NBC/NTC & ANBC/ANTC) First School LeavingCertificate B.A MSc
|26.
|NRM
|Vice-Presidential
|Kyabo YahayaMuhammad
|72
|M
|First School LeavingCertificate SSCE
|27.
|PDP
|Presidential
|Abubakar Atiku
|75
|M
|GCE Masters
|28.
|PDP
|Vice-Presidential
|Okowa Arthur Ifeanyi
|63
|M
|HSC MBBS
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
|S/N
|PARTY
|POSITION
|CANDIDATE NAME
|AGE
|GENDER
|QUALIFICATION
|29.
|PRP
|Presidential
|Abiola LatifuKolawole
|60
|M
|School Leaving CertificateWAEC BSC. MBA & MSC.
|30.
|PRP
|Vice-Presidential
|Zego Haro Haruna
|49
|M
|F.S.L.C WAEC
|31.
|SDP
|Presidential
|Adebayo AdewoleEbenezer
|50
|M
|FLSC SSCE LLB
|32.
|SDP
|Vice-Presidential
|Buhari Yusuf
|50
|M
|FLSC SSCE MSC
|33.
|YPP
|Presidential
|Ado-IbrahimAbdulmalik
|58
|M
|Preparatory High SchoolDiploma Bachelor of ScienceIn Economics
|34.
|YPP
|Vice-Presidential
|Enyinna MichaelKasarachi
|44
|M
|First Leaving CertificateWAEC BSc
|35.
|ZLP
|Presidential
|Nwanyanwu DanielDaberechukwu
|62
|M
|West African SchoolCertificate Bachelor of Laws
|36.
|ZLP
|Vice-Presidential
|Abubakar JibrinIbrahim Ramalan
|55
|M
|Diploma in Law
2023: Umahi makes INEC's final list of senatorial candidates
Meanwhile, the governor of Ebonyi state and chairman of the southeast governors’ forum, David Umahi, has finally made the list of the state’s senatorial candidates in 2023.
Umahi’s name was not included in the previous candidates’ list released in June over the controversy that trailed his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the election.
The list also includes a former governor in the state, Sam Egwu and an ex-member of the house of representatives, Linus Okorie.
Source: Legit.ng