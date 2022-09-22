With Governor Nyesom Wike still aggrieved over some issues, nothing seems certain in the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections

The suspense is even more now that the Rivers governor has summoned a stakeholders and leaders meeting in the state

The meeting is supposed to be an avenue for Wike to brief his men in Rivers on developments in the PDP at the national level and his position on them moving forward

Rivers - For the first time after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential primaries, Governor Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, September 22, summoned a stakeholders and leaders meeting in the state.

A source who spoke with The Punch disclosed that Wike is expected to brief stakeholders, leaders, and chieftains of the PDP in the state on happenings at the national level, one of which is the decision of some bigwigs to dump Atiku Abubakar's campaign council.

The meeting is the first in Rivers PDP after the presidential primary (Photo: @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

Atiku's presidential ambition

Another issue expected to be discussed is whether or not Wike will support Atiku's presidential ambition since he and some others have pulled out of the said council.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Those invited to the meeting are party leaders, members of the state executive council, the party’s local government chairmen, and a few other selected party members.

Intrigues as Wike speaks about APC structure in Rivers, tackles PDP chieftain who followed Atiku to Kano

Wike had said that he was on a mission to bring down the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s structures in Rivers state.

The Rivers governor disclosed this during the commissioning of the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He reiterated he has been busy demolishing APC structures in the south-south state and should not be distracted.

The governor was quoted as saying:

“Wike and his team are busy here bringing down all structures of APC, providing dividends of democracy. In your own state, you are only talking about Wike."

17 PDP governorship candidates visit Wike in Rivers

In another report, at least 17 governorship candidates of the PDP held a closed-door meeting with Wike.

The candidates from Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina and 13 other states paid Governor Wike a visit at his country home in Rumueprikon, Obio-Akpor local government area.

The PDP governorship candidates were said to have gone to beg Governor Wike to forgive the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu as well as other PDP leaders that offended him.

Source: Legit.ng