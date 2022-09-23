Earlier, Veteran musician Charly Boy vowed to organise the biggest rally ever for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, slated for Saturday, September 24, in Abuja

In a new move, he maintained that the support for Obi is not based on an individual perception but a movement meant for the actualisation of a new Nigeria

Charly Boy however noted that the forthcoming election presents the youths with an opportunity to take back the country and hand it to the right leader

Nigeria's social crusader and right activist, Charlyboy has said that the Obi-Datti movement across the country is not about Peter Obi, but a political revolution set to sweep away transactional politics in order to pave way for politics of truth and equity.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng ahead of the Abuja rally which he is leading in support of the Obi-Datti movement, Charlyboy said Nigerians are tired and are in dire need of a change of status quo.

According to the AreaFada, young people have seen that this is the time to either take back their country or simply forget it.

He said:

"Like I have always said. This is not about Peter Obi. This political revolution that is going on is way above Peter Obi. Peter Obi just happens to be there. They are trying to show their frustration through Peter Obi. They are using Peter Obi to speak to their frustration, poverty, and others. Because at this point, if Peter Obi says he does not want again, then he is in trouble and we are all in trouble because the youths have made up their mind."

Youths ready to take back their country - Charlyoy

Also speaking about the new awareness among the Nigerian youths, Charlyboy said suddenly, the youths have realized that they have to survive and by so doing, they need to do something, else they all wither away so quickly. He said they will melt to nothingness if they remain indifferent.

The musician affirmed thus:

"All of a sudden, young people have become aware that they are been duped. It is now dawning on them that they must do something, otherwise, they are finished.

"We know that a lot of people are running away and leaving the country, especially, young people who can't function in a toxic environment. And I don't have any objection to someone who feels they cannot survive.

"But it's not all of us who can leave the country. Why will I run? What life would be there for me out there? This is the only life that I know. So those who can't run away will remain here. Whatever happens, we die here."

Nigerian is prison hell-hole - Charlyboy

Referring to Nigeria as a prison hell-hole, the AreaFada said to rescue Nigeria from the hell-hole, the youths should continue to fight on as the survival of the nation lies in their hands.

He said:

"I still believe that the salvation of this nation lies in the hands of its exceptional youths. They have to do the fight. We are only going to support them. The rally is a little different because of the way we put it together. That's why I say come and be inspired, come and be gingered. It's not only about Peter Obi. It's about bad governance and how we have to change that equation and the status quo.

"Because if Obi goes in there and we still have the mindset from way back and we begin to relax because he is our person, then it will sad."

Many activists including Charlyboy are in Abuja ahead of the Obi-Datti rally holding this Saturday, September 24.

